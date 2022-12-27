(Undated)--Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week. It is currently averaging $2.93 per gallon.
They say that gas prices in Minnesota are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas Buddy says that the price of diesel has also fallen 8.6 cents in the last week, averaging $4.68 per gallon.
In addition, they say the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging now $3.05 cents per gallon.
Here locally, gas prices average $2.99 per gallon in Alexandria.