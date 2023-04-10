(Undated)--GasBuddy’s survey shows that the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.6 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 a gallon today. (Monday) That’s according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations across the state. Prices in Minnesota are 5.1 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand 56.8 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.74 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.25 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 a gallon today.
Locally in Alexandria, gas prices average $3.39 a gallon.