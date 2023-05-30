(Undated)--GasBuddy says that average gasoline prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today. (Tuesday) That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.15 gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 84.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon today.
Locally, gas prices average $3.39 per gallon in Alexandria.