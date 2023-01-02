(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.55 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.55 per gallon while the highest was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon today. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
In Alexandria, gas prices have ranged from $2.99 to $3.09 over the past few days.