(Miltona, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received a 911 call from Brandon Hogrefe about a detached garage fire at 15801 Co Rd 65 NE near Miltona. Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies and the Miltona Fire Department responded to the location and found the garage was fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the building.
Miltona Fire Department requested mutual aid from Parkers Prairie Fire Department. The fire was put out. Because of the severe fire damage, the garage along with all the equipment inside was a total loss. A vehicle parked outside the garage also sustained fire damage.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.
Agencies involved included: Miltona Fire Department, Parkers Prairie Fire Department, North Ambulance, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.