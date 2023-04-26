(Minneapolis, MN)--Gambling addiction is more prevalent in Minnesota than most other states. That's according to a new study out by financial website WalletHub that compared all 50 states based on 20 key metrics, from the percentage of adults with gambling disorders to the number of lottery tickets sold per capita. Minnesota ranked 16th. Nevada took the top spot, while Utah ranked dead last.
For more on the study go to the WalletHub website at: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-addicted-to-gambling/20846.