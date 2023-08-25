(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has two cats up for adoption this week on "Fury Friend Friday" with Velociraptor and Pterodactyl.
Hello, hello! We’re sisters, Velociraptor and Pterodactyl!
It’s great to meet you! We’re both silly, sweet, playful and loving girls who are looking for our furever homes! We are not bonded, so we don’t need to go home together. We do great with other cats and children. If you’re looking for one (or two) cuties to add to your family, we’re the girlies for you!
For more information on adopting Velociraptor and Pterodactyl contact the Pope County Humane Society at (320) 634-4761.