(Glenwood, MN)--On "Fury Friend Friday" the Pope County Humane Society has two great cats up for adoption right now.
KeiKei and Ebony
KeiKei and Ebony are sisters who find comfort with each other. They have been slowly coming out of their shells, learning that playing and getting pets are the best way to live life! They can still be shy at times. However, Ebony can be a snuggle bug and KeiKei knows to how turn anything into a toy. These sisters are sure to fit into any family who is willing to give them time and love to come out of their shells.
To adoption KeiKei and Ebony, or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.