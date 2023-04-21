(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has another pet up for adoption on "Furry Friend Friday." This time it is "Ralph" who could be your new buddy.
Hello, hello!
I’m Ralph! It’s great to meet you! I love to run, play, make new friends, and play some more! I’m a sweet boy who needs an active family. I’m pretty high energy, so I will need someone who can help me burn it all off! Once I’ve burned off my puppy energy, I’m a sweetie who likes to snuggle!
Are you looking for a handsome boy like me?
Adoption Policy
*We are still doing adoption appointments only*
How the process works:
•Fill out an application from our website, pchsmn.org
•Email application to pchspets@gmail.com
•Once the application has been reviewed, and if approved, we will call you to set up a meet and greet/adoption appointment.
•We also accept payment in advance through PayPal.
•Please bring animal carriers or leash and collar with you to your appointment.
•All other instructions will be provided during our phone call.