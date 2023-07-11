(Glenwood, MN)--A funeral/visitation will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) for Vickie O’Brien in Glenwood at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home. The deaths of the married Pillager couple, whose bodies were found at a residence in Sylvan Township in Cass County, have been ruled a murder-suicide.
Authorities say Vickie, 63, died as a result of a gunshot wound that has been determined to be the result of homicide. Authorities say the male victim, Terrance O’Brien, 64, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot. The bodies of two were found on June 26 at the residence in Pillager following a well-fair check.
The couple are former residents of Alexandria. The two had owned and operated a petting zoo in the late 1990s in Alexandria.
Vickie's visitation will be at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, followed by a memory sharing opportunity at 7:00 p.m.