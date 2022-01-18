(Alexandria)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently approved a request for $50,000 to assist existing and new child care providers. The funds will be taken from the grant the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Douglas County families need more childcare options,” said Laurie Bonds, community human services director, in a press release. “The shortage has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 public health emergency and we are hopeful these funds will reduce the shortage of available care.”
Newly licensed providers in Douglas County are eligible for a grant up to $2,500. The money will be used to cover some of the expenses associated with licensure including costs for first aid supplies, computer and printer, background studies, health and safety items, other equipment, and modifications needed to a house or yard.
Existing childcare providers may also apply for a grant up to $2,500 to expand the childcare services they are currently offering. That can include changing their license type to take in more children, expand hours of service to cover more work shifts, and adding a co-licensor or staff.
The application is available on the Douglas County website at https://www.co.douglas.mn.us/day-care-licensing. Look on the right-hand side of the page for the Family Childcare Provider Grant Request.
Anyone interested in learning more about the details of the grant program should contact Laurie Bonds at laurieb@co.douglas.mn.us or 320-762-3815.
All expenditures will be reviewed by a team at Douglas County to ensure they are appropriate under this grant. The grant program will be available until funds are depleted.