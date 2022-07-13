(Randall, MN)--A foundation has been set up to help the residents of Randall, Minnesota impacted by a storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped over a foot of rain in the area.
Organizers say that so far nearly $100,000 has been raised to support the impacted residents of the flooding last month.
Community leaders in Randall say an estimated 40 homes and several businesses were impacted by the flooding of the Little Elk River. The damage estimate from the recent flash flood in Randall is expected to exceed $2 million.
To support Randall area residents you may visit givemn.org/Randall-Flood.