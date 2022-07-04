(Alexandria, MN)--Everyone had a fun night on Thursday, June 30th with the Red Willow Arts Coalition's Concert on the Courthouse Lawn. On Thursday, a large crowd came out for the Celtic band Ring of Kerry.
Chuck Wencil, of the Red Willow Arts Coalition, says he was pleased with the crowd on hand as there was a lot going on around the area ahead of the 4th of July Weekend.
On Independence Day, there will be a special patriotic concert sponsored by the Douglas County Sheriff's Federation/REA Roundup.
The show will get underway at 7 p.m. on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn.