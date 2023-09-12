(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that parts of Minnesota could see some frost late tonight (Tuesday) into early Wednesday morning.
Locally in the Alexandria Lakes area, we will see a low tonight in the lower 40s. However, just to our north in the Wadena area, they could see lows in the upper 30s. Other locations in central Minnesota could see overnight lows in the 30s as well.
Across northeastern Minnesota, a Frost Advisory has been issued from 2:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday for Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing, and Ely.