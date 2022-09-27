(Chanhassen, MN)--It is that time of the year as portions of Minnesota have seen some frost overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. In northern Minnesota, Cook has tumbled to 28 degrees at 6 a.m. this morning. Meanwhile, Aitkin has dipped to 30 degrees, while Cloquet and Hibbing have fallen to 32 degrees.
For central and west central Minnesota, frost will be a possibility tonight as temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s after 3 a.m. You may want to cover those plants tonight. The National Weather Service says this will be short-lived as temperatures should return to the mid 40s for lows Wednesday night and into the lower 50s for lows by Thursday night.
Highs should be pleasant for this time of the year in the lower 70s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.