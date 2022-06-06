(St. Paul, MN) -- This Wednesday is the opening date for Minnesotans deemed front-line workers to apply for COVID bonus payouts approved by the Minnesota state legislature. The application window will be open for 45 days. The total pot of 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars. If all of the estimated 667-thousand qualified workers apply for the bonus, each would receive a 750-dollar check.
More information is available at front-line-pay-dot-m-n-dot-gov.