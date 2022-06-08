(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota front-line workers can now apply online for “hero pay” COVID bonuses. Governor Tim Walz says his confidence is high that the system will be able to handle the initial volume, but also stresses to Minnesotans that it’s “NOT first-come, first serve.” After the 45-day application window closes and the appeals period ends, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided -- with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
If all the estimated 667-thousand qualified workers apply for the bonus, each would receive a check of about 750 dollars.