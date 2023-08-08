(Upsala, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Freeport is dead following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place at the intersection of 30th Street and Dairy Road east of Upsala. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single vehicle crash with a single occupant that was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed on the driver but they were unsuccessful. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Hayden Edstrom, 19, of Freeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.