(Sauk Centre, MN)--One of the Freedom Convoys heading to Washington D.C. moved through central Minnesota Thursday evening as they traveled on I-94 through Alexandria. They arrived in Sauk Centre Thursday evening and spent the night at the Truckers Inn in Sauk Centre.
The convoy will meet up with other truckers in Wisconsin. They expect to arrive in Washington on Sunday evening or Monday morning.
The convoy is demanding an end to all mandates and legislation barring the federal government from imposing nationwide mandates.