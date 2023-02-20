(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is sending a free school lunch bill to the state Senate. The $190-million a year measure would expand free and reduced lunch to all students, regardless of family income. Governor Walz supports the bill and included the cost in his budget proposal for the next two years. If the measure passes, it could be in place for summer school and be fully implemented for the 2023-2024 school year.
Free school lunch bill advances to MN Senate
