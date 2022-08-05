Free clinic this Sunday in Alexandria for boys and girls from 6-12 years-old

(Logo courtesy: MLB/Minnesota Twins)

(Minneapolis, MN.)--The Minnesota Twins will conduct a free Play Ball! Minnesota youth baseball clinic in Alexandria this Sunday. The clinic will take place at Alexandria Area High School Softball Complex and will run from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the clinic will be relocated to Discovery Middle School. The event is presented by Great River Energy. Play Ball! Minnesota youth clinics are for boys and girls ages 6-12. Participants are required to register for this free clinic at www.playballmn.com.

