Fraudulent student loan debt relief company banned by AG Ellison

(File photo)

(Undated)--A fraudulent company that promises student loan debt relief is being banned in Minnesota.  The California company, which has used the names Direct Account Management and Student Loan Advisory, is being ordered to return money paid by Minnesotans.  Attorney General Keith Ellison says the company falsely promised student loan forgiveness.  Only the federal government can forgive federal student loans

