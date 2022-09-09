(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on Hwy 71, when a Peterbilt was traveling northbound on Hwy 71, and collided with the Freightliner causing a chain reaction of crashes. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Brenda Middendorf, 56, of Sauk Centre, was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.