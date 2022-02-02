(Alexandria, Minn.)--Members of the Army National Guard will be returning home from the Middle East to Alexandria this Wednesday evening. Four members of the Guard are set to fly into Fargo, and then head to Detroit Lakes before arriving back home to Alexandria.
Organizer of the welcoming committee for the Guard members, Craig McMillian, of Alexandria, hopes that members of the community along with local police, the fire department, and other agencies will gather along Highway 29 near Lake Le Dieu Beach at around 5:30 p.m. to welcome the troops home. McMillian encourages everyone to bring along a "big American flag to wave as well."
The four from the area are Michael Bartens, Josh Knutson, Kelly Mews, and Luis Otto.