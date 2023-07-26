(Minnesota) -- July 25,2023 -- Minnesota Bride has announced their annual awards Best of 2023 which honors the most innovative and creative talent in the Minnesota wedding industry. The winners were chosen by their peers through an open voting process that was held online and were revealed at the Best of 2023 Awards on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at International Market Square.
Four Lakes Area businesses competed in 4 different categories. Bold North Cellars which includes Carlos Creek Winery and 22 Northman Brewery was nominated in two categories: Best Area Venue and Best Brewery Venue. They won the Best Area Venue Detroit Lakes/Alexandria. The other finalists for the category also included Lakeside Ballroom and Rolling Forks Vineyard, both of Glenwood.
Also winning a Best of 2023 Award was Leanne Larson Paint My Wedding Day. Paint My Wedding Day won in the Best Wedding Day Entertainment Category.
Arrowwood Resort Hotel and Conference Center was nominated in the Best Resort Venue category.
The winners in all 60 categories will be featured in the Fall/Winter 2023 issue of Minnesota Bride magazine.