(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died.
Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old Eric Fife of Pelican Rapids jumped into South Lida Lake Saturday to retrieve his dog but did not survive. And the Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate possible drownings Sunday on the Minnesota River.
Officials warn people to wear a lifejacket if you are boating.