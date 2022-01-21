(Winnipeg, MB)--Authorities in Canada are investigating the discovery of four bodies along the Manitoba-Minnesota border.   Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they found the remains of a man, woman, and infant east of Emerson and later located the body of a male teen Wednesday afternoon.   Investigators received an alert that morning from U-S Customs and Border Protection in Minnesota about the arrest of a group of people that crossed into the U-S and one had items meant for an infant.   R-C-M-P said it appears the victims all died due to exposure to the cold.  They haven't been identified.

Tags