(Minneapolis, MN)--Nearly 55,000 formally incarcerated Minnesotans will be able to vote. Officials say on July 1st former felons will be able to vote after they leave prison and before they complete parole. The governor signed a bill in March to restore voting rights and said people deserve second chances. He said the idea of people not having a vote in the communities they live in is unacceptable.
Formerly incarcerated Minnesotans will be able to vote soon
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Showers and thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday, some possibly severe
- Showers and thunderstorms move into Minnesota, some possibly severe
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Evansville
- How Gov. Tim Walz’s Approval Compares to the Nation’s Most Popular Governors
- How the Gun Ownership Rate in Minnesota Compares to Other States
- One person is dead following boat accident in western Minnesota
- Three people are injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- 728 Cadets claims Grand Champion title during Vikingland Band Festival
- Body found lying in the road near Brainerd Sunday morning
- Health Alert St. Cloud: Older women without children are drinking a lot more. Doctor Explains