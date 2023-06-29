Formerly incarcerated Minnesotans will be able to vote starting July 1st

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Nearly 55,000 formally incarcerated Minnesotans will be able to vote. Officials say on July 1st former felons will be able to vote after they leave prison and before they complete parole. The governor signed a bill in March to restore voting rights and said people deserve second chances. He said the idea of people not having a vote in the communities they live in is unacceptable.

