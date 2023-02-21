(Undated)--Former Minnesota Vikings owner and businessman Billy Joe "Red" McCombs has died. His family said in a Facebook post that McCombs died peacefully at home. McCombs owned the Vikings from 1998 until he sold the team for 600-million dollars to Zygi and Mark Wilf in 2005. He was 95.
CANCEL and DELAY
Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Blizzard Warning in effect for the area starting Tuesday evening into Wednesday
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Some law enforcement agencies warning Minnesotans about thin ice
- Statewide alert issued for murder suspect, considered dangerous
- One person is injured in crash on icy roads in Otter Tail County
- MnDOT closes parts of I-94 and Highway 210 due to blowing snow
- “Ask a Trooper” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
- Ex-utility leader charged in Madigan corruption case doesn't want mention of $200 million agreement at trial
- Obituary- Marvin “Marv” Martinson, 85
- Winter storm possible for next week across the area