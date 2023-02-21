Red McCombs dies in Texas, former Vikings owner

(File photo)

(Undated)--Former Minnesota Vikings owner and businessman Billy Joe "Red" McCombs has died.  His family said in a Facebook post that McCombs died peacefully at home.  McCombs owned the Vikings from 1998 until he sold the team for 600-million dollars to Zygi and Mark Wilf in 2005.  He was 95.

