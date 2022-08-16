(Los Angeles, CA)--Former Minnesota U-S Senator Al Franken is guest hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show tonight (Tuesday 10:30 p.m.) on ABC-T-V. Franken was a writer on Saturday Night Live, comedian, and radio host before he went into politics. The St. Louis Park native wrote on Facebook Monday that he was trying to write jokes for the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue -- posting “Shooting blanks!” and “Extremely nervous!” Franken is scheduled to appear at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
The Minnesota Democrat resigned from the U-S Senate in January of 2018 after he was accused of groping by several women.