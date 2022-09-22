(Minneapolis, MN)--Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will serve his state prison sentence at the same time as his 30-month federal prison term. Lane received a three-year sentence in Hennepin County Wednesday after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd. Lane is serving his sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights at a federal prison in Colorado.
Former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will stand trial in state court next month for aiding and abetting manslaughter.