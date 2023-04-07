David Hutchinson fired from MTP job

(David Hutchinson picture courtesy: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is out of a job after being fired from the Metro Transit Police.  Hutchinson was briefly reinstated there after leaving public office.  The Metropolitan Council announced Thursday that Hutchinson's termination was in response to a formal investigation into a complaint filed against him upon his reinstatement.  KARE11 reports that documents indicate Hutchinson "violated" several MTP "policies and procedures" leading to his termination.  Hutchinson previously crashed a county-owned vehicle in a drunk driving incident near Alexandria while serving as Hennepin County Sheriff.

