(Alexandria, MN)--The former Alexandria Cenex store was moved today. (Tuesday) More than a few people did double-takes as they saw the store building moving down Broadway/High 29. Tommy Lee was able to capture the move with some video and pictures.
Back in February the location was closed and an online auction sold some of the remaining inventory and fixtures.
Officials with Cenex say the offices and propane department at Cenex remain on sight in a mobile officer trailer and continues to do business as usual in Alexandria.