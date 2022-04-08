(Alexandria, MN)--Rick Wyffels, the former Alexandria police chief, has been arrested. He was arrested on Friday, April 8, following a year-long investigation into alleged financial crimes.
Wyffels, 57, was reportedly taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension without incident. According to the report, he was arrested at his Alexandria home.
Back on Dec. 15, 2020, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received a report involving the theft of public funds and misuse of a city issued credit card by Wyffels. According to the criminal complaint, the initial report outlined numerous purchasing improprieties spanning several years.
Wyffels has been charged with felony theft by swindle. He has been booked into the Douglas County Jail.
According to the release, he is expected to appear in Douglas County District Court in the coming days.
Wyffels was chief of police in Alexandria from 2006 to 2020.
The BCA reportedly initiated the investigation at the request of the city of Alexandria.