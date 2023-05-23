(Undated)--Following pressure from lawmakers and an uproar from the radio industry, Ford Motor Company said today (Tuesday) that it will keep AM radio in its new vehicles.
“After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln Motor Company vehicles,” Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday.
Officials say that for any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, "we’ll offer a software update.”
KXRA in Alexandria has an AM signal at 1490, but also two FM signals that serve the area at 100.3 and at 105.7.