(International Falls, MN)--A spokesperson for Voyageurs National Park says the extent of the damage from floodwaters won’t be known until those waters recede. The park and all of its campsites on Rainy Lake are still closed, along with all backcountry campsites in the whole park. Tawnya Schoewe says the majority of the park amenities – like food lockers, tent pad core sites, fire rings, and docks – are all underwater.
It isn’t known how soon Crane Lake, Namakan, Sand Point, Kabetogema, and the Namakan Basin will become accessible. Shoewe says water levels are expected to start dropping in southern sections of the park, but they are still going up around Rainy Lake.