(Undated)--If you are feeling food insecurity, The Salvation Army and the Outreach Food Shelf are teaming to help those in need of food this upcoming Easter. The Douglas County Salvation Army wants to help you get an Easter Food Box valued at $45 including ham and all of the fixings.
If you are need of help this year, call on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., or on Tuesday and Thursday between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The volunteer phone numbers are: 320-304-2706
320-304-3486
320-304-2855
320-760-1343
320-391-1254
320-391-1217
The food distribution will take place on Thursday, April 6th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outreach Food Shelf at 1205 Lake Street in Alexandria.