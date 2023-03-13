Help is there for those in need this Easter with the Salvation Army

(Submitted)

(Undated)--If you are feeling food insecurity, The Salvation Army and the Outreach Food Shelf are teaming to help those in need of food this upcoming Easter.  The Douglas County Salvation Army wants to help you get an Easter Food Box valued at $45 including ham and all of the fixings. 

If you are need of help this year, call on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., or on Tuesday and Thursday between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.  

The volunteer phone numbers are: 320-304-2706

                                                   320-304-3486

                                                   320-304-2855

                                                   320-760-1343

                                                   320-391-1254

                                                   320-391-1217

The food distribution will take place on Thursday, April 6th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outreach Food Shelf at 1205 Lake Street in Alexandria.  

Tags