(Alexandria, MN)--For many school districts, it is the first day of school today. (Tuesday) After a long and fun summer for students, Alexandria Public School students will return to the classroom beginning today.
Along with Alexandria Public School District, other school districts and schools will also begin classes today including: Brandon-Evansville, Parkers Prairie, and Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria all beginning today.
Minnewaska, Osakis, and Sauk Centre began school last week.
Meanwhile, West Central Area will begin this Thursday.