(St. Paul, MN) -- For local football fans wanting to navigate online sports betting, there are opportunities in some nearby states. Minnesota is still debating the idea, but neighbors such as Iowa and South Dakota allow it. Susan Sheridan Tucker, of the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling, says if you plan to cross the border to place a wager, be mindful of how persuasive these apps can be through their advertising. Under Iowa’s rules, the person has to physically be within state lines when placing a bet, but you can register for an account through an app and deposit funds before crossing the border. And Tucker warns some Minnesotans might not be aware of state-by-state laws and could wind up placing an online bet from home through an unregulated operator.
Football Is back, prompting warnings to avoid gambling traps
