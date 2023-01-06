(Undated)--Minnesota food shelves served a record number of people in 2022. Preliminary data shows there were around 5.1 million visits to food shelves, the highest in state history. Rachel Sosnowchik with Second Harvest Heartland says they are working with the legislature this session to secure additional funding for the state's emergency food system. High inflation, soaring food costs, and increased rent led to more Minnesotans visiting their local food shelves.
Here locally in Alexandria, officials with the Outreach Food Shelf saw a great need this past year compared to other years.