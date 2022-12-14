(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that temperatures are expected to drop significantly next week, with teens below zero for lows and highs struggling to get above zero Monday through Wednesday. A surge of Arctic air will spill into the state of Minnesota by Monday and Tuesday.
Colder temperatures will start to move-in over the weekend with highs in the lower teens by Saturday and only in the single digits by Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to make it above zero for highs. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph will make it feel even colder with wind chills of -15 to -20 expected at times.