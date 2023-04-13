(Undated)--It'll be another summer-like day with high temperature records in jeopardy in portions of the state. Officials say that very warm temperatures combined with breezy southerly winds across southern Minnesota will lead to an elevated fire weather risk. High temperatures in parts of southern Minnesota Wednesday were in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Parts of southern Minnesota are dealing with a Red Flag Warning due to wildfire concerns. Officials urge people to use caution when outdoors when burning and with campfires.