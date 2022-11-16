(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a quick blast of arctic air will settle in across the Upper Midwest later this week. They say that high temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens, with lows near or below zero Saturday night. Alexandria could see an overnight low temperatures Saturday down to -1. They remind you to please bundle up when heading outside, and pack warm clothes if traveling.
Some warmer temperatures will return by next week as some low to mid 30s will be possible.