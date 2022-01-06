(Minneapolis, MN) -- A pair of Hennepin County commissioners are demanding that Sheriff Dave Hutchinson resign after his recent drunken driving conviction. Irene Fernando and Jeffrey Lunde (LUN'-dee) believe the county's top public safety official should step down as a sign of accountability. Hutchinson recently confessed to drinking before rolling his county-owned S-U-V on December 8th near Alexandria. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree D-W-I last month.
featured
Following arrest near Alexandria, Hennepin County Sheriff is being asked to resign
Tags
Mark Anthony
