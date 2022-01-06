Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson

Courtesy Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

(Minneapolis, MN)  --  A pair of Hennepin County commissioners are demanding that Sheriff Dave Hutchinson resign after his recent drunken driving conviction.  Irene Fernando and Jeffrey Lunde (LUN'-dee) believe the county's top public safety official should step down as a sign of accountability.  Hutchinson recently confessed to drinking before rolling his county-owned S-U-V on December 8th near Alexandria.  He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree D-W-I last month.

