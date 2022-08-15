(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that fog will be an issue early Monday and again Monday night into early Tuesday across central and west central Minnesota. Visibility will be reduced to one mile or less early Monday and again Monday tonight into Tuesday morning.
Officials remind you to drive carefully as visibility will be reduced at times during these periods. This includes the cities of Alexandria, Glenwood, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Marshall, Minneapolis, Morris, St. Cloud, and Willmar.