(Alexandria, MN)--The 2023 Alexandria Fly took place Saturday at Alexandria Municipal Airport at Chandler Field in Alexandria. Airport Manager Kreg Anderson said ahead of the event that they had lots of fun lined-up and that’s exactly what took place. A great crowd was on hand for the event including seeing all the planes that flew in for the day, but also to get some great omelets.
Life Link III and the Civil Air Patrol were on hand for the event. There were also things for kids to do at the fly-in Saturday.
The event ran from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday.