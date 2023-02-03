(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely.
Monday through Thursday they say we could see two system push across Minnesota. Most of the moisture should stay off to our north, but a secondary low is developing and could track across our south from Iowa into Wisconsin. With this track they say the best chance for precipitation will be in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Yet another system could bring some snow Thursday or Friday and the track is either right over us or missing to the southeast.
Officials say this will be something worth keeping an eye on as it could be impactful for Minnesota with accumulating snowfall possible.