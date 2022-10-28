(St. Paul, MN)--Flu activity around the state is reportedly low. Melissa McMahon with the Minnesota Department of Health says that "nothing major which is common for this time of year." She says that we are seeing influenza activity start to gear up which is normal "in the late fall into early winter." She goes on to say that it tends to be when we "see full activity pick up and then it usually continues until mid to early spring."
Officials say if you haven't already, consider getting the seasonal flu shot. They say it's your best protection from the virus.