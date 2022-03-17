(St. Paul, MN) -- Flu activity remains low in Minnesota this season. There was just one influenza outbreak in schools last week and none in the state’s nursing homes. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a total of 42 flu-related deaths -- and two of the victims were children. During the 2020-2021 flu season, the state saw seven total fatalities and zero pediatric deaths amid the COVID pandemic. The flu is blamed for 17 hospitalizations the week of March 5th.
Flu activity remains low around the state of Minnesota
