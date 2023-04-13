(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to travel with extreme caution on Highway 29 north of Parkers Prairie. There is water over the road near mile point 101. Signage has been placed in the area.
Additionally, there is water over the road in the following areas:
- Highway 29 near mile points 39 and 44, in two areas, north of Benson
- U.S. Highway 75 near mile points 137 and 138, in two areas, north of Ortonville
Signage will remain in place in all locations until water levels have receded.
As the spring snow melt continues, flooding is likely to continue to affect the region and conditions can change rapidly. Motorists are advised to always drive with extreme caution.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.